Downtown Artwalk kicks off in Shreveport

By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, including artists.

Quarantines and social distancing led to the closing of museums and galleries, making it more difficult for artists to display and sell their works. Now restrictions being loosened, events like Shreveport’s Downtown Artwalk are back.

On the first Thursday of every month, starting May 3 at 5 p.m., the Downtown Development Authority will host the Artwalk.

Tune in tonight as KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett talks with artists about how they’ve continued sharing their art during the pandemic.

