Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Community to join city officials in weekend of prayer to stop the violence in Shreveport

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is holding a weekend of community prayer to stop the violence.

Mayor Adrian Perkins will join city council members in this effort. Citizens are asked to join their council members in their respective districts to pray at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. Residents can gather at the following intersections, which will be closed to traffic for safety:

  • David Raines Road/Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
  • Mayfair Drive/ Algonquin Trail
  • Union Avenue/Hollywood Avenue
  • Line Avenue/3132 Terry Bradshaw Passway (north side)
  • Crabapple Drive/Baird Road
  • Monkhouse Drive/Hollywood Avenue
  • Broadway/Hollywood Avenue
  • Hearne Avenue/Hollywood Avenue
  • Linwood Avenue/Hollywood Avenue
  • 70th Street/Hollywood Avenue
  • Linwood Avenue/70th Street
  • Mansfield Road/70th Street
  • Greenwood Road/Jewella Avenue

The weekend of prayer will culminate with a citywide interfaith prayer session at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at Independence Stadium.

This initiative was announced back in May as a way to address recent gun violence in the city.

Tonight on KSLA News 12, Kenley Hargett speaks with the father of Carlos Daniels, a 16-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting on May 28. The shooting remains under investigation. Watch tonight to hear about the teen’s life and how violence impacts the entire community.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from police cams
EMOTIONAL VIDEO: Distraught woman pulled from bridge by La. officers, good Samaritan
Traffic accident
2 people die in head-on collision
Image from the scene.
Argument near Mansfield leads to young man being shot dead
Image from the scene on Walter Street.
TAPD investigating shooting that left 3 injured
Emmanuel Larryn Slack, 17, was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in...
Son of former Shreveport mayoral candidate killed in house fire; father injured

Latest News

Emmanuel Slack was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in Shreveport, La. on...
Son of former Shreveport mayoral candidate killed in house fire
Many kids in Caddo Parish participate in summer programs every year.
Caddo Parish Parks and Rec receives $50k grant to feed campers
Events will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in south Shreveport. (Gray News)
Services announced for Lane Mangum
mangum
REMEMBERING LANE MANGUM: Community relies on faith for strength