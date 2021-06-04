Community to join city officials in weekend of prayer to stop the violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is holding a weekend of community prayer to stop the violence.

Mayor Adrian Perkins will join city council members in this effort. Citizens are asked to join their council members in their respective districts to pray at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. Residents can gather at the following intersections, which will be closed to traffic for safety:

David Raines Road/Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

Mayfair Drive/ Algonquin Trail

Union Avenue/Hollywood Avenue

Line Avenue/3132 Terry Bradshaw Passway (north side)

Crabapple Drive/Baird Road

Monkhouse Drive/Hollywood Avenue

Broadway/Hollywood Avenue

Hearne Avenue/Hollywood Avenue

Linwood Avenue/Hollywood Avenue

70th Street/Hollywood Avenue

Linwood Avenue/70th Street

Mansfield Road/70th Street

Greenwood Road/Jewella Avenue

The weekend of prayer will culminate with a citywide interfaith prayer session at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at Independence Stadium.

This initiative was announced back in May as a way to address recent gun violence in the city.

Tonight on KSLA News 12, Kenley Hargett speaks with the father of Carlos Daniels, a 16-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting on May 28. The shooting remains under investigation. Watch tonight to hear about the teen’s life and how violence impacts the entire community.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.