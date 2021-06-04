Yokem Connection
Community grieves loss of Emmanuel Slack

Emmanuel Slack was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in Shreveport, La. on Friday, June 4, 2021.
Emmanuel Slack was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in Shreveport, La. on Friday, June 4, 2021.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, June 4, former Shreveport mayoral candidate, Melvin Slack, and his son, Emmanuel, were severely burned in a house fire. It was later confirmed that Emmanuel died from his injuries.

The community is grieving this sudden loss and sharing their memories of Emmanuel.

Joey Ketchum, pastor of Western Hills Baptist Church, says he was shocked to hear about the fire and knew the Slacks very well.

“I think right now it’s just letting the news sink in of this tragic death. Waking up to finding out that that there was a fire three doors down from the church, and finding out that it was the Slack residence. I know Melvin. I’ve been at this church 16 years and I’ve known Melvin as long as he’s lived at that house, and I’ve known Emmanuel a long time. And just the news getting that Emmanuel passed away is really heartbreaking,” said Ketchum.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Joey Ketchum speaks about how he remembers Emmanuel.

Son of former Shreveport mayoral candidate killed in house fire; father injured

