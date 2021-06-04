Yokem Connection
Caddo Parish Parks and Rec receives $50k grant to feed campers

Many kids in Caddo Parish participate in summer programs every year.
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - With children across northwest Louisiana moving from the classroom to camps, Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is making an exciting announcement as summer programs begin.

The department received a $50,000 grant from No Kid Hungry, a national nonprofit whose headquarters is in Washington, D.C. The funds are being used to provide nutritious meals and snacks to children participating in Caddo Parish summer programs.

“In Parks and Recreation, we always talk about developing the whole child and in this situation, a nutritious meal provides that development,” said Patrick Wesley, Caddo Parish Parks and Rec director. “These are the types of programs parents are looking for now.”

Wesley explains that some parents are still struggling economically and vocationally as the country turns the corner on the pandemic, so this grant helps ease the burden placed on parents, at least partially.

“A lot of parents are still dealing with the pandemic. They are either not working or just not in their correct family flow,” said Wesley. “From a work standpoint and a family standpoint, still adjusting.”

There’s still time to enroll in Caddo summer programs. Click here for a complete guide.

Programs which are providing meals or snacks will have a small “No Kid Hungry” icon next to the description within the guide.

Summer programs in Caddo Parish run from June through August.

