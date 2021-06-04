BCPD Officers speak on rescuing woman from Westgate Bridge, good Samaritan who helped them

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, June 1, Bossier City Police received a call about a “suspicious person” on the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge, also known as the Westgate Bridge.

Corporal Matthew Bragg arrived on the bridge first; as he pulled up, a woman is seen on his dash camera climbing over the edge of the bridge. He attempts to talk to her, but less than a minute after he gets out of his car she looks like she is about to jump. Bragg rushes over, grabbing and holding her against the side of the bridge.

“At that point in time, my only thought was to hold on as long as I possibly could,” Bragg said.

He calls for backup and Officer Brandon Bailey hears the distress call over the radio. Seconds later he is on top of the bridge, his body cam showing him running to help Bragg.

“That first moment when he said 10-18 I could tell something bad was going on,” Bailey said. “I didn’t pay attention if I put in park. I didn’t pay attention if I closed the door, It was run and help out as much as I can.”

Bragg and Bailey clung to the woman for a minute and a half waiting for back up, unable to pull her back from the ledge until good Samaritan Rawlis Leslie, Jr. came to their aid.

“I hear him run up behind me, I take a look and all I hear is ‘Can I help you?’ and I think we both just out of desperation said ‘yes, please,’” Bailey said.

“Once he got there, he got to the right of me, was able to reach over, grab her right leg, at that point in time I arched my back lifting up, he had her left arm, I had my arm still bear hugged around her, and for lack of better terminology, we rolled her over and at that point in time she was secured,” Bragg said. “Personal belief, God put him there at the right time.”

Officials say the woman had no physical injuries and she was transported to Willis-Knighton Bossier for evaluation.

“The officers put their lives on the line to protect the woman’s life. I commend them for their quick response and offer my gratitude to the good Samaritan who stopped to help them,” said Chief Shane McWilliams.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.