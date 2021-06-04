29-year-old woman found dead at apartment complex with gunshot wounds in head, chest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency responders went to the scene of a deadly shooting in Shreveport Friday afternoon.

The incident happened late in the afternoon on Friday, Jun 4 around 4:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of Mansfield Road at the South Port Apartments.

At least half a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded to the scene.

A 29-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment at the South Port Apartments on Mansfield Road in Shreveport, La. on Friday, June 4, 2021. (KSLA)

Police say they were called out to the complex for a welfare check and found the door to the victim’s apartment open; she was located inside dead, with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Police say they’re not sure how long she has been dead, but she was active on Facebook as of 19 hours ago.

No other information is available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

