2 people die in head-on collision

(KSLA) — Two people died in a head-on collision between Minden and Homer.

Louisiana State Police has identified them as 27-year-old Matthew Rushing, of Keithville, and 31-year-old Jessie Watts, of Minden.

It happened on U.S. Highway 79 south of Holly Springs Road just before 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3.

The southbound 2017 Chevrolet Cruz being driven by Rushing crossed the center line and collided with the oncoming 2013 Toyota Camry that Watts was driving, Trooper Jonathan Odom said.

Investigators still are looking into what caused the accident.

Personnel with LSP’s Bossier City-based Troop G have investigated a dozen fatal crashes that resulted in a total of 13 deaths this year.

