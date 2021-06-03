YMCA of NWLA will soon begin construction in Camp Forbing Marketplace

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - YMCA will soon begin construction of a new 30,000-45,000 square foot facility in the Camp Forbing Marketplace. The start of construction is made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous donor.

In 2014, the YMCA sold 30 acres of its Camp Forbing property to Houston-based NewQuest, but it was always the plan to return to the area with a new Y facility.

“We decided to give up something good to get something great,” explains YMCA of Northwest Louisiana CEO Gary Lash. “We kept about 20 acres as a placeholder for this part of town. The time has now come to return a Y facility to Forbing.”

The new facility will include two sports fields, a swimming pool and 30,000-45,000 square feet of programmable space. Current tenants of Camp Forbing Marketplace are excited about the announcement of the new facility.

“We are excited to have the new Forbing YMCA join our neighborhood,” says David Alvis, Silver Star Grille. “It will bring so much good family enjoyment to our area for many years to come.”

For those that reminisce about the old Camp Forbing, the YMCA is in the process of building a 130-acre outdoor education center adjacent to the BHP YMCA, at Knight and Preston Streets in Shreveport. This educational urban park will be accessible to the public and continue the Y traditions that began at Camp Forbing, including day camps, after school programs, fishing, kayaking, hiking, and ropes courses.

The Y at Camp Forbing has a rich history. In 1940, the YMCA took over Camp Lassa (“Louisiana Sunday School Association”) and operated it for the next 75 years. During that time, countless area youth attended summer camp there, including Terry Bradshaw. In fact, a young Bradshaw wrote his name into a wooden beam of one of the cabins for what may have been his first autograph.

Terry Bradshaw wrote his name into a wooden beam of one of the cabins at summer camp. (YMCA of Northwest Louisiana)

And how about the story behind the Elvis Presley Pool at Forbing? The late Henry B. Clay, then Executive Vice President and General Manager of KWKH, was aware that Elvis owed one more concert to the Louisiana Hayride. So, Clay was able to convince Presley to return on December 15, 1956, and donate all the proceeds from the show to the YMCA. The funds were used to build the swimming pool and other facilities at the YMCA Camp at Forbing.

Elvis Presley Pool at Forbing. (YMCA of Northwest Louisiana)

To honor the rich past of the Y at Forbing, the new facility will feature some of the original stone from the Forbing Frost Lodge along with some key remnants in its lobby to include the original Elvis Presley Pool sign, the original Fort Moore sign (named for Randle T. Moore) and numerous other photos documenting the history of the Y at Forbing.

Elvis Presley pool sign. (YMCA of Northwest Louisiana)

Original Fort Moore sign (named for Randle T. Moore) (YMCA of Northwest Louisiana)

“The YMCA at Forbing has meant so much to so many generations in our community,” explains Jeffrey Goodman, Director of Marketing and Development for the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana. “We are thrilled to be able to continue the legacy of the Y in this area and location.”

