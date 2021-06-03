Vigil held for 1-year-old shot, killed while swimming in pool on Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people gathered for a vigil in honor of 1-year-old Ja’Tyri Brown at the Fairway View Apartments on Wednesday, June 2.

Ja’Tyri Brown, Dwayne Dunn Jr., 17, and Reginald Thomas, 20, died after being shot around 7:55 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

Investigators believe that an unknown male subject entered the gated pool area where several people were gathered. The unknown subject approached two male individuals who were seated near the pool.

RELATED: Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day

A short struggle occurred prior to the suspect firing several gunshots striking the two Dunn and Thomas. Brown, who was playing near the pool, was also struck by the gunfire.

Dunn and Thomas died at the scene. Brown later died at an area hospital.

According to officials they believe the shooting was a result of an argument before the shooting happened at the pool. They are also working to figure out if there are more suspects connected to this shooting as well.

Officials are working to figure out why the two men Dunn and Thomas were the targets.

As the investigation continues officials have learned one of the suspects allegedly stole a gun from one of the victims they shot and left with it.

“The goal is not to just get justice for my niece. The goal is to get justice for every black person that has been slandered in the streets, with murders that has become unsolved,” said Georick Provost, the uncle of Ja-Tyri.

He says Ja-Tyri always loved to be the center of attention, lighting up every room she stepped in.

“I miss her smile, she was just starting to say my name. I’ll miss her dancing,” he said.

Provost’s sadness has now turned into anger. He says community members are not doing enough to stop the killings.

“The fact that we have all this killing and no one is doing nothing about it. We have all these pastors, we have all these politicians, we have everybody that has these platforms that are not stepping up to the plate, and actually being a vessel for the community,” said Provost.

Everyone at the vigil pleading for justice, and an answer to these senseless killings in Baton Rouge.

“The goal is not black lives matter because all lives matter. The goal is to stop killing period. Gun violence, we need to stop the violence. It can be white on black, Mexican on black, black on blue, we don’t care. We just want it to end, especially in our community. And we need to do something about it,” said Provost.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.