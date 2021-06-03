Termites, other insects thriving in wet environs left by recent rainstorms

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Recent rainstorms have proved to be an open invitation for some unwanted guests.

“The bugs are doing well; they sure are. In fact, I think they are healthy as ever right now,” said Glen Pillow, owner of Pillow Termite & Pest Control in Texarkana, Texas.

► Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening for tips on handling your bug problem

Swarms of termites are a common scene in the area; and the presence of those and other bugs is on the rise, he added.

“It’s been a lot of ants moving up, getting into the walls of homes. A lot of spiders, it seems, and millipedes.”

The reason for the abundance of insects is the excessive rain the area has experienced over the past few weeks, he said.

Pillow, who has been n business in Texarkana for more than 60 years, said this year has been different. “This is the wettest spring going into summer I’ve ever seen.”

If your bug problem involves termites, he recommends that you call in a professional.

Otherwise, he said, there are things you can do to help keep the insects away from your homes and businesses.

Pillow suggests:

keeping vegetation cut back in yards,

keeping debris away from homes, and,

getting rid of any standing water.

“The phone is ringing steadily,” Pillow said. “It is going to be a good year for the business but a bad year for the public with all the bugs. But we are knocking them out as fast as we can.”

The EPA’s “Citizen’s Guide to Pest Control and Pesticide Safety” (shown below) provides more tips on controlling pests in and around the home, choosing and using pesticides, finding alternatives to chemical pesticides and selecting a pest control company.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.