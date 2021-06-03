Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Shreveport Firefighters Association presents check in support of Camp “I’m Still Me”

By Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Firefighters Association – IAFF Local 514 and the Shreveport Fire Department presented a check to the Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation. The donation is in support of Camp “I’m Still Me.”

Fire Chief Scott Wolverton and Local 514 President Barbara Sellers presented the check on Thursday, June 3 at 9 a.m. at 263 N. Common at Central Fire Station.

