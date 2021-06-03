Yokem Connection
Sabine Parish man arrested after nearly 5 lbs of meth reportedly found in house

Damien Martell Medlock, DOB: 1/11/1986, was arrested May 31, 2021 near Many, La. after narcotics agents reportedly found nearly 5 lbs of meth in his home.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KSLA) - A man from Sabine Parish is behind bars after narcotics agents reportedly seized nearly five pounds of methamphetamine from a home.

Officials with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office say on May 31, agent arrested Damien Martell Medlock, 35. He was taken into custody just outside of Many on Highway 1217.

Agents obtained a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of Highland Avenue in Many. There, they reportedly found 4.7 lbs of meth (street value of $52,640); they also report finding packing materials, scales, and ledgers.

Damien Martell Medlock, DOB: 1/11/1986, was arrested May 31, 2021 near Many, La. after narcotics agents reportedly found nearly 5 lbs of meth in his home.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Medlock was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine)
  • Distribution of schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Obstruction of justice

No bond has been set at this time.

Scene photo
Scene photo(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

