Sabine Parish man arrested after nearly 5 lbs of meth reportedly found in house
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KSLA) - A man from Sabine Parish is behind bars after narcotics agents reportedly seized nearly five pounds of methamphetamine from a home.
Officials with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office say on May 31, agent arrested Damien Martell Medlock, 35. He was taken into custody just outside of Many on Highway 1217.
Agents obtained a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of Highland Avenue in Many. There, they reportedly found 4.7 lbs of meth (street value of $52,640); they also report finding packing materials, scales, and ledgers.
Medlock was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine)
- Distribution of schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Obstruction of justice
No bond has been set at this time.
