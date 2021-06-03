Rain chances slowly ramp up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking rising rain chances for the ArkLaTex as an upper level low will be pushing into Texas driving moisture back into the viewing area as we go through the weekend and even into the middle part of next week as well. Even though we will have to dodge the rain over the next week or the so the silver lining is that the rain chances will overall continue to keep the summer heat at bay with high temperatures likely confined to 80s over at least the next week.

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning while we are tracking some showers and storms today it will not be washout by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, it is looking more and more likely that most will stay dry today and only a few people will have to contend with the wet weather. Due to the drier weather expected, temperatures are again expected to move up into the mid-80s across the ArkLaTex this afternoon.

We are tracking the potential for an additional two to three inches of rain over the next week for the region. (KSLA News 12)

As we move to Friday and your weekend forecast we are expecting the chances for showers and storms to ramp up for the region. This is again due a slow moving upper level low that will separate off from the main jet stream and will drive moisture rich air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. This is also a big reason why beginning Friday we are expecting the mugginess to rise and stay elevated into next week for the region. Showers will likely be of the scattered variety both Friday and Saturday with the best chances for rain across the southern tier of the region. But once we get to Sunday we are expecting the rain to be a lot more widespread throughout the region. Temperatures over the weekend will be warm, but still below average with highs generally in the low 80s.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more chances of rain on the horizon for the region. Widespread showers and storms will be possible across the ArkLaTex through Wednesday of next week until the upper level low finally left out of the region and will allow our skies to clear. Until then though, you should expect to need the umbrella as you go back to work next week along with high temperatures sticking around the low 80s.

In the meantime, get ready for a generally nice Thursday for the ArkLaTex. Have a great day!

