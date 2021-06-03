Rain chances pick back up heading into next week

(KSLA) - Rain will be likely as the weekend approaches with more of this unsettled weather pattern. There will be heavy showers, but no severe weather expected.

This evening will be mostly dry with maybe a quick passing shower. Most places around the ArkLaTex will not see any rain. There will be plenty of clouds, but I’m betting there will be some sunshine as well. Temperatures will still be a little warm. It will take until after sunset to fall out of the 80s.

Overnight will be dry with little to no rain. There may even be some clearing in the cloud cover too! So, it should be a quiet night. Temperatures will be a little cool. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s as we start the day on Friday.

Not everyone will see rain on Friday, but its best to be ready for it (KSLA News 12)

Friday will have a little more rain around. I do not expect a washout as there will be many breaks in between these showers. Rain chances though are up to 40%. So, I would have your umbrella with you as you go throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. The humidity will also be a little higher.

Over this upcoming weekend, we will, as I’m sure you know, have more rain. More scattering of showers and storms will be likely both days. There will be some times where it is not raining, and we will take a quick break. Otherwise, the showers will build back in. Most of the rain will occur in the afternoon and evening. Starting around midday, rain activity will begin to ramp up. As of now, Rain chances for Saturday are up to 40% and Sunday is up to 50%. If you have anything planned outdoors this weekend, I would not cancel anything just yet, but plan on having an indoor alternative in case. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s.

Rain will continue thanks to persistent upper level low (KSLA News 12)

Monday and Tuesday will continue to have more showers and storms push through. This rainy weather pattern will continue due to an upper-level low pressure. You may have heard the term, “upper-level low, weatherman’s woe”. This will keep the off and on showers around through much of next week. Rain chances for both days are up to 50%. Temperatures will still be held in check with the rain. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

There is some indication that late next week this weather pattern may start to shift, or at least the upper-level low will be weakening. So, there may be some rain possible during the day, but it will not be as widespread, and some of you may remain dry. As the rain winds down, the temperatures are expected to heat up a bit. Still no 90s in sight just yet though!

In the tropics, we are still remaining quiet for now. It’s only a matter of time before things get going again. There are also some signs of a storm potentially developing by the end of next week. This is a long way out, so keep in mind this could change. Here’s you First Alert that we could see some tropical activity by the middle of June.

Have a great rest of the week, and try to stay dry!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.