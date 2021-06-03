New sexual misconduct protocol possible for Louisiana colleges, universities

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - A bill that passed through both the Louisiana House and Senate would require colleges and universities to follow more strict, specific guidelines when it comes to claims of sexual misconduct on their campuses.

SB 230, which was proposed by Sen. Beth Mizell, is headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk.

The bill outlines requirements:

required training

immunities for certain employees

confidentiality

relative to failure to report or filing false reports

prohibit retaliation

required annual reports

student power-based violence surveys

coordination between institutions and law enforcement

An employee “who receives a direct statement regarding or witnesses an incident of power-based violence committed by or against a student shall promptly report the incident to the institution’s Title IX coordinator,” or otherwise face termination.

However, there are instances that do not require a report — like overheard conversations and awareness events.

No later than October 10 and April 10 of each year, “the Title IX coordinator of an institution shall submit to the chancellor of the institution a written report on the reports received,” the bill reads.

From there, the report would be passed through the Title IX coordinator, the chancellor, the school’s management board, Board of Regents and eventually to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Employees who make a report in “good faith” will be “be immune from civil liability and from criminal liability.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.