WATCH LIVE: La. Smoke-Free Coalition holds conference in preparation for smoke-free workplaces
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Smoke-Free Coalition, along with elected officials, medical professionals and business owners, will hold a news conference at The Sandbar, 415 Spring Street, to prepare for smoke-free workplaces.
The conference will prepare businesses and the community for August 1 when Shreveport will become the 30th municipality in Louisiana to have passed a comprehensive smoke-free ordinance protecting virtually all indoor workers from the dangers of second-hand smoke.
