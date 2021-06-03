Yokem Connection
WATCH LIVE: La. Smoke-Free Coalition holds conference in preparation for smoke-free workplaces

By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Smoke-Free Coalition, along with elected officials, medical professionals and business owners, will hold a news conference at The Sandbar, 415 Spring Street, to prepare for smoke-free workplaces.

The conference will prepare businesses and the community for August 1 when Shreveport will become the 30th municipality in Louisiana to have passed a comprehensive smoke-free ordinance protecting virtually all indoor workers from the dangers of second-hand smoke.

You can watch the conference here.

