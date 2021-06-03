Yokem Connection
KSLA Salutes: The Army veteran turned JROTC Operations Sergeant Major

KSLA Salutes: Davis Roberson
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Retired Command Sergeant Davis Roberson, originally from Mansfield, grew up an Army brat traveling wherever his father was stationed. He entered the military himself at Fort Knox, Kentucky in 1978.

“Enlisted as an armor guy working with tanks,” Roberson said. “Throughout my career I moved on to area scout, flew aviation helicopters and did reconnaissance-type missions. I was an OC, observer controller with the Joint Readiness Training Center which is now located out of Fort Polk. I was a drill instructor. I retired out of the military in 2005 as a Command Sergeant Major.”

He says his main takeaway from his service was commitment.

“Anything I do I try to commit 100% to,” Roberson said. “I try to be fully devoted to it and do the right thing.”

After teaching at Caddo Magnet and Booker T. Washington for several years, the Caddo School District approached Roberson about their JROTC program.

”One of the main things I like to teach kids that they can carry for the rest of their lives is that not everyone is always going to agree with you,” Roberson said. “But you can discuss and come to an agreement or at least agree to disagree. I know we have a lot of problems here right now. Everyday you look at the news and you see so much going on. But we need to teach kids how to come together, talk it out and reconcile.”

Roberson says his main goal for JROTC is to teach kids life and leadership skills that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.

From summer meal programs to building comradery among classmates, Roberson is constantly working on the Mission of JROTC: developing young people to be better citizens.

