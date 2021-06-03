Family, friends remember Lane Mangum; vigil planned for June 4

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, a vigil will be held at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in memory of Hayden Lane Mangum.

Commonly known as Lane, the Calvary Baptist Academy standout student-athlete, drowned on Tuesday, June 1 at Lake Bistineau when the boat he was in flipped over.

A vigil and balloon release will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in south Bossier City.

Lane is remembered for his incredible athletic abilities both on the baseball diamond and the football field. He was recently named All-District in baseball. He was a catcher then became an outfielder.

He recently wrapped up his sophomore year at Calvary.

Coaches and counselors are on hand to speak to teammates and classmates of Lane’s.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.