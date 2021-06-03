Yokem Connection
Family, friends remember Lane Mangum; vigil planned for June 4

Family & friends mourn, remember life of Hayden ‘Lane’ Mangum
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, a vigil will be held at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in memory of Hayden Lane Mangum.

Commonly known as Lane, the Calvary Baptist Academy standout student-athlete, drowned on Tuesday, June 1 at Lake Bistineau when the boat he was in flipped over.

A vigil and balloon release will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in south Bossier City.

Lane is remembered for his incredible athletic abilities both on the baseball diamond and the football field. He was recently named All-District in baseball. He was a catcher then became an outfielder.

He recently wrapped up his sophomore year at Calvary.

Coaches and counselors are on hand to speak to teammates and classmates of Lane’s.

