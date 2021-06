SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more about a blaze on the morning of June 3.

Crews were called just after 4:15 a.m. to a house the 3500 block of Clarke Boulevard.

The fire was put under control at 4:39 a.m., according to crews on the scene.

The home was vacant and had no utilities connected.

