DeSoto teenager dies when car runs off road into concrete retaining wall

Louisiana State Police has identified him as a 15-year-old Mansfield resident
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
(KSLA News 12 file photo)(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A DeSoto Parish teenager died when the car in which he was riding hit a concrete retaining wall.

Louisiana State Police later identified him as 15-year-old Mansfield resident, Seth Sloan.

The accident happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 on U.S. Highway 84 near Natural Gas Road east of Logansport.

Sloan was a passenger in a 2012 Dodge Challenger that a 17-year-old was driving east on Highway 84.

The driver lost control of the car, causing it to run off the road and into the wall, Trooper Jonathan Odom said. State police still are investigating why the vehicle ran off the road.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries, Odom said.

As is routine with investigations into fatal accidents, toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

LSP’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths in 2021.

