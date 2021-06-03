Yokem Connection
Concealed carry bill heads to Governor’s desk

By Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Twenty states in the U.S currently allow individuals to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. Some lawmakers are hoping that Louisiana will be next in line.

Senate Bill 118 cleared one of its final hurdles yesterday, passing the Louisiana State Senate. The bill has previously been passed by the House of Representatives.

The bill would allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana unless they are a convicted felon, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, plus a few other restrictions.

Residents seeking to carry a concealed weapon would not have to complete a training course or register with the state.

Senator Jay Morris of Monroe authored the bill and cited cost and time as prohibitive factors to obtaining a permit.

Senator Katrina Jackson opposes the bill in its current form due to the lack of training. Jackson is in favor of a system that still requires training without residents having to register with the state.

The bill received strong support in both the Senate and House, however, Governor John Bel Edwards has previously vowed to veto the bill. With the legislative session scheduled to end next week, lawmakers could run out of time to override that veto.

