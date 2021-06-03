Caddo coroner’s office shares data about 40 homicide victims this year in the parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As of June 2, gunfire has claimed the lives of 40 people ages 5 to 57 this year in Caddo Parish, the coroner’s office reports.

The average age is 28.5 years old.

Those facts are among data shared Wednesday, June 2 by the coroner’s office.

“This is the public information that the Caddo Parish coroner’s office can release on these people,” coroner’s office spokesman John Prime says in a statement accompanying the data’s release.

That information includes each person’s name, their ethnicity/race and gender.

It shows that of the 40 victims, four are female.

”We pray for the repose of their souls and hope for solace for their families, loved ones and friends,” Prime’s statement says.

Below is the spreadsheet as released by the coroner’s office:

