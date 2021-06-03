Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Caddo coroner’s office shares data about 40 homicide victims this year in the parish

The information includes each person’s name, their ethnicity/race and gender
Crime
Crime(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As of June 2, gunfire has claimed the lives of 40 people ages 5 to 57 this year in Caddo Parish, the coroner’s office reports.

The average age is 28.5 years old.

Those facts are among data shared Wednesday, June 2 by the coroner’s office.

“This is the public information that the Caddo Parish coroner’s office can release on these people,” coroner’s office spokesman John Prime says in a statement accompanying the data’s release.

That information includes each person’s name, their ethnicity/race and gender.

It shows that of the 40 victims, four are female.

”We pray for the repose of their souls and hope for solace for their families, loved ones and friends,” Prime’s statement says.

Below is the spreadsheet as released by the coroner’s office:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the teen who died following a...
BPSO names 15-year-old who died after boat capsized on Lake Bistineau
Pamela Rose and Harry Grissom
Stray bullet hits father of 4 in head in front of bar while in town for youngest’s graduation; family speaks out
Seth Cullen Dubois, 38, of Shreveport, was arrested the morning of June 1, 2021, in the 800...
Caddo teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes
Home on Grapevine Lane.
Roughly 50 buried pill bottles discovered in backyard where retired SPD sergeant once lived
Image from the scene on Lakeland Street.
Woman shot in head outside housing complex

Latest News

Used car shortages
New car shortage causes used car shortage
Seacor life vests, helmet debris renews hope in search efforts
Survivor recalls terrifying moments of the Seacor Power lift boat disaster in new federal lawsuit
Vigil held for 1-year-old Ja’Tyri Brown on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Vigil held for 1-year-old shot, killed while swimming in pool on Memorial Day
Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 3, to discuss several...
Gov. Edwards updates La. citizens on COVID fight, more