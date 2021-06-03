Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Thinking his home was under attack, a Florida homeowner says he shot and wounded a 10-year-old whose father had driven him to participate in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun.

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.

According to a police report, the homeowner mistook it for gunfire and fired back.

The child was further injured in the confusion and run over by the van.

Williams is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on the charge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the teen who died following a...
BPSO names 15-year-old who died after boat capsized on Lake Bistineau
Home on Grapevine Lane.
Roughly 50 buried pill bottles discovered in backyard where retired SPD sergeant once lived
Pamela Rose and Harry Grissom
Stray bullet hits father of 4 in head in front of bar while in town for youngest’s graduation; family speaks out
Seth Cullen Dubois, 38, of Shreveport, was arrested the morning of June 1, 2021, in the 800...
Caddo teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes
Image from the scene on Lakeland Street.
Woman shot in head outside housing complex

Latest News

Pressure is building for the Olympics to be canceled, but final preparations are happening on...
Olympics: Tokyo 2020 venues prepare for games
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing
Rob Bondurant, a supervisor at Great Southern Industries, a packaging company, loads up a...
US jobless claims drop to 385,000, another pandemic low
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
10,000 volunteers drop out; Tokyo Olympics open in 50 days