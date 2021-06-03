Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Argument near Mansfield leads to young man being shot, killed

(WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - One man is dead after an argument led to shots being fired near Mansfield Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says this happened late in the afternoon on June 3 in the 1600 block of Highway 481 a few miles southwest of Mansfield. Sheriff Jayson Richardson says an argument between people led to a young male victim being shot and killed.

It all happened outside of a home.

A person of interest is in custody at this time, and the sheriff says they expect to make an arrest Thursday.

