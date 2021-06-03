2 Caddo anglers accused of catching bass before tourney then weighing them in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two Caddo Parish anglers are accused of cheating during a recent charity bass fishing tournament.

Hunter Moss, 24, of Mooringsport, and Phillip Purcell, 30, of Oil City, have been cited for contest fraud, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries reports.

The charge arises from their alleged actions in connection with the Reelin’ For Kids tourney held May 29 on Caddo Lake that raised more than $10,000 for foster children in northwest Louisiana.

Wildlife agents’ investigation into a complaint shows that Moss and Purcell caught three bass during the week leading up to the tournament then kept them alive in a basket near a dock on the lake until the Saturday event, according to Wildlife & Fisheries.

During questioning, Moss and Purcell reportedly admitted to retrieving the three bass from the dock when the tournament started then including them in the five bass they weighed in for the tournament.

Contest fraud carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a fine of no more than $3,000.

