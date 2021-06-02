Yokem Connection
Woman shot in head outside housing complex

Image from the scene on Lakeland Street.
Image from the scene on Lakeland Street.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, June 1, just before 7 p.m.

The incident occurred outside of The Arc Caddo-Bossier public housing complex on Lakeland Street.

Officials say a woman was shot in the head and transported to the hospital.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

