Woman shot in head outside housing complex
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, June 1, just before 7 p.m.
The incident occurred outside of The Arc Caddo-Bossier public housing complex on Lakeland Street.
Officials say a woman was shot in the head and transported to the hospital.
Police say they have no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
