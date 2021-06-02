Terry Bradshaw honored with key to the city

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Hometown Hero” and former professional football player Terry Bradshaw was back in Shreveport on Wednesday, June 2, to receive a key to the city.

The Woodlawn graduate went on to play for Louisiana Tech and was the number one pick in the 1970 NFL Draft when he went to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By the time he retired, he had taken the Steelers to four Super Bowl victories, earning countless honors along the way himself.

Bradshaw was surprised today with appearances from his former Woodlawn coaches and fellow players, along with the Booker T Washington’s marching band.

“This key means something to me. It’s my city, my teammates are here, which is cool. I mean, not all of us, but most of us. My favorite coaches are here too,” said Bradshaw.

