State fair of Texas will take place after a year hiatus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The State Fair of Texas will take place this year. It was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, so the theme this year is “being together.”

That update was released Wednesday morning from the State Fair of Texas website. Opening date is set for Sept. 24 in Dallas.

“This year’s commemorative theme art encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about – being together,” Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president said in a news release. “None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the State Fair’s 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm, ‘Howdy, Folks!,’ this year. We’re excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime.”

However, there will be measure in place to stop the spread of COVID. Specifics on those will be released later this year, according to the fair’s website.

Season passes are currently on sale on the fair’s website as well. More ticket information will also be available in the coming months.

“It has been nearly two years since we closed the gates and said so long after the 2019 State Fair, and with more anticipation for fall than ever before, we are counting the days until we welcome back people from all walks of life with a great, big, “Howdy, Folks!” at the 2021 State Fair of Texas,” fair organizers said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.