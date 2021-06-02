Roughly 50 buried pill bottles discovered in backyard where retired SPD sergeant once lived

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) — A bizarre backyard discovery in Haughton, La., now is at the center of a major investigation by narcotics detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On May 18 at a residence on Grapevine Lane in the Forrest Hills neighborhood, the home’s owner dug up a surprise. Roughly 50 old medicine bottles, buried about half foot underground, were discovered with most of the bottles still containing pills, according to BPSO.

Sheriff’s detectives are now working with other law enforcement agencies to solve the mystery of where the pills came from and how they ended up in the home’s backyard.

Public records show the residence’s former owner is retired Shreveport police Sgt. Troy Skeesick, a one-time narcotics officer who in 2012 stood at the center of internal SPD investigation focusing on the disappearance of more than 14,000 hydrocodone pills from the department’s evidence locker.

When that investigation became public in 2012, Skeesick through his lawyer denied any involvement with the missing drugs.

But now, according to a BPSO official, the fact Skeesick once owned the home is part of the new investigation that is looking into how the buried pills got there.

BPSO also tells KSLA News 12 that most of the bottles were not labeled and appear to have been buried a long time ago.

KSLA News 12 called Skeesick at his new residence, asking if he was aware that the pills had been dug up in the backyard of his old home and whether he has been contacted by Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives.

Skeesick said that he has no idea how the pills got buried at the residence, saying he moved from that home 12 years ago, and that he has not heard from investigators in the new case.

While the initial incident report from BPSO does not indicate how many pills were buried, according to that document, detectives weighed the drugs and they came in at a little more than 3.5 pounds.

