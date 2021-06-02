Rain chances drop Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex yesterday we are tracking drier weather for the region today. While maybe an isolated shower is possible the vast majority of us should stay dry. Temperatures will also be slightly warmer with temperatures moving up towards the mid-80s. But as we go through the rest of the week and weekend we continue to track an upper level low that will stall over central Texas and likely will drive moisture into the region throughout the weekend and into next week. So the umbrellas have more work ahead of them.

As you are heading out the door this morning you should be able to leave the rain gear at home as we are tracking generally dry weather for the region. Temperatures are slightly cooler this morning with most of the region down in the 60s, but we are expecting slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. While an isolated shower will not be ruled today the vast majority of the region will stay dry.

Thanks to an upper level low we are tracking several days of shower chances ahead for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

Heading towards the weekend though we are tracking rain chances that will be moving back up for the region. While rain and thunderstorms won’t be widespread we should see more wet weather compared to today with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Friday should bring somewhat more widespread wet weather, but no everyone is guaranteed rain something I want to stress as we go through the next few days. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will be consistent with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast and early next week we are tracking more of the same for the region. I will say Saturday is looking like the drier day of the weekend, but isolated showers should not be ruled. Sunday though should bring more rain chances along with slightly cooler temperatures as our highs dip back down into the upper 70s. As we head into next week we are tracking more of the same with shower and storm chances Monday and Tuesday.

So enjoy today, but get ready for more rain chances on the horizon

