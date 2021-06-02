More dry weather Thursday; More rain this weekend

(KSLA) - The rain should for the most part hold off on Thursday. There will however be some rain that pops up. A better chance for showers and storms remains this weekend and next week.

This evening will stay dry, with no chance of rain. If you are planning anything this evening, you don’t need that umbrella. There will be plenty of clouds around with some sunshine before it goes over the horizon. Overall, it should be a nice evening with temperatures in the 70s.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with little to no rain. I think it will stay dry. As we wake up in the morning on your Thursday it will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures a little cool. Lows will be in the upper 50s around Idabel and DeQueen, but lower to mid 60s everywhere else.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with little to no rain (KSLA News 12)

Thursday should not have rain everywhere. I have only a 20% chance of rain for the day. It will be the definition of scattered showers. Meaning, there will be some small and quick showers, but also some sunshine too! Temperatures will be a little warmer wherever we see the sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Friday will have a little more rain around. I do not expect a washout. Rain chances though are up to 40%. So, I would have your umbrella with you as you go throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. The humidity will also be a little higher.

Over this upcoming weekend, we will, I’m sure you can guess it, have more rain. More scattering of showers and storms will be likely both days. There will be some times where it is not raining, and we will take a quick break. Otherwise, the showers will build back in. As of now, Rain chances for Saturday are up to 40% and Sunday is up to 50%. If you have anything planned outdoors this weekend, I would not cancel anything just yet, but plan on having an indoor alternative in case. Temperatures will remain in the lower to mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will continue to have more showers and storms push through. Rain chances are both days are up to 50%. This unsettled weather pattern will indeed continue into next week. Temperatures will still be held in check with the rain. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Have a great rest of the week, and try to stay dry in all the rain!

