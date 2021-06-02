Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man charged in connection of two robberies following Crime Stoppers tip

Jawon Houston, 22, is charged with one charged of armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.
Jawon Houston, 22, is charged with one charged of armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.(SPD | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is charged following his alleged role in two armed robberies in Shreveport.

Jawon Houston, 22, is charged with one charged of armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.

The first incident took place on April 19 in the 6700 block of Buncombe Road regarding a robbery, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

On May 16, officers got the call to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of N. Market Street at the RaceWay gas station.

Following that incident, SPD detectives got a warrant for Houston’s arrest. On Friday, May 28, SPD along with the U.S. Marshal Task Force took Houston into custody at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Kingston Road.

In total, Houston’s bond is $350,000. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the teen who died following a...
BPSO names 15-year-old who died after boat capsized on Lake Bistineau
Pamela Rose and Harry Grissom
Stray bullet hits father of 4 in head in front of bar while in town for youngest’s graduation; family speaks out
Seth Cullen Dubois, 38, of Shreveport, was arrested the morning of June 1, 2021, in the 800...
Caddo teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes
Home on Grapevine Lane.
Roughly 50 buried pill bottles discovered in backyard where retired SPD sergeant once lived
Image from the scene on Lakeland Street.
Woman shot in head outside housing complex

Latest News

9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car
Man killed in collision with semi
We are tracking the potential for several inches of rain across the ArkLaTex between now and...
Upper Level Low brings more rain
Dwain Weathers was killed in a shooting in Shreveport, La. on May 31, 2020.
A year after losing loved one to gun violence, family still searching for answers