Man charged in connection of two robberies following Crime Stoppers tip
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is charged following his alleged role in two armed robberies in Shreveport.
Jawon Houston, 22, is charged with one charged of armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.
The first incident took place on April 19 in the 6700 block of Buncombe Road regarding a robbery, according to the Shreveport Police Department.
On May 16, officers got the call to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of N. Market Street at the RaceWay gas station.
Following that incident, SPD detectives got a warrant for Houston’s arrest. On Friday, May 28, SPD along with the U.S. Marshal Task Force took Houston into custody at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Kingston Road.
In total, Houston’s bond is $350,000. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
