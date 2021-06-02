Man charged in connection of two robberies following Crime Stoppers tip

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is charged following his alleged role in two armed robberies in Shreveport.

Jawon Houston, 22, is charged with one charged of armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.

The first incident took place on April 19 in the 6700 block of Buncombe Road regarding a robbery, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

The victim reported that after walking a friend back to his apartment he was met by the alleged suspect, Jawon Houston. The victim stated that he and Houston had a verbal altercation that turned physical and Houston wrestled him to the ground. While on the ground, Houston allegedly strangled the victim then went into the victim’s pockets and removed their car keys. Houston went to the victim’s car and the victim attempted to follow him to get a direction of travel. Houston allegedly produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

On May 16, officers got the call to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of N. Market Street at the RaceWay gas station.

Robbery investigators were able to collect images from video surveillance that were disseminated through the Crime Stoppers network. Within hours, Shreveport Police received a tip from Crime Stoppers that led to identifying the alleged robber as Jawon Houston.

Following that incident, SPD detectives got a warrant for Houston’s arrest. On Friday, May 28, SPD along with the U.S. Marshal Task Force took Houston into custody at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Kingston Road.

In total, Houston’s bond is $350,000. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

