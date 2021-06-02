Increased rainfall causing concern at Wright Patman Lake

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Many are feeling the impacts of the excessive amount of rain the Texarkana area has received over the past few weeks. The rainfall is causing problems at area lakes, and more rain is expected to come this weekend.

Even though the gates at Wright Patman Lake are releasing the maximum amount of water into the Sulfur River below, heavy rain over has the lake holding more water than normal.

“We are at 240.7 [feet high] right now. Our normal pool is 227 for the summer, so we are about 13 1/2 feet high,” said Logan Lovelace with Corps of Engineers.

Several picnic areas are now under water and some campsites are closed. Lovelace says the high water has closed bridges and even boat ramps at the lake making some swimming areas unsafe.

“I will say for water safety wise, do not get on the roofs that are normally picnic tables and jump off of them. They have impediments down there that you just don’t want to deal with,” said Lovelace.

Shelley Jennings is the owner of Kelly Creek Marina. Water has begun to take over portions of the marina, causing the relocation of trailers to higher ground.

Jennings says she is now concerned for what is going to happen when water makes it’s way here from tributaries northwest of Wright Patman Lake.

“If the water rises a couple of more feet we will be evacuating the entire park and the electric company will cut off the power to the entire area,” said Jennings.

Lake officials say the high water levels may be good for those fishing, but not for the Corps. However, they say that is why the Wright Patman Dam was put in place.

“We are suppose to halt water from getting down to Shreveport when it’s flooding. We do a good job, we can take on a lot of water before we have issues,” said Lovelace.

