First responders searching after teens capsize in Lake Bistineau

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Numerous agencies are conducting a search after a boat capsized in Lake Bistineau just after 4 p.m.

Officials say two teenagers were fishing off the Old Bistineau Bridge when their boat capsized. One teen was able to climb onto the bank, while the other is missing.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with the Bienville Parish Sheriffs Office, Wildlife and Fisheries, and fire and medics from both parishes have been on scene for hours.

BPSO has issued the following statement regarding the road situation in this area:

“Bossier Sheriff’s Office and other first responders are busy conducting a recovery effort of a teenage boy missing in the water near the Lake Bistineau bridge on Highway 154. Please use extreme caution as folks coming to the area are parking on the side of Highway 154 as they walk down the highway to the old bridge here on Bistineau. Motorists are asked to proceed very slowly on the highway in this area, since visibility is limited. Others who don’t need to be in the area are asked to stay clear.”

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

