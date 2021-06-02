Family & friends mourn, remember life of Hayden ‘Lane’ Mangum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Family and friends are mourning the death of 15-year-old Hayden “Lane” Mangum.

He and his best friend, Cade Bedgood, were fishing on Lake Bistineau when their boat capsized.

A student at Calvary Baptist Academy, Lane was well known in the community. Most people knew him for his athletic talents with baseball and football.

Autoplay Caption

He was recently named All District as an outfielder for the baseball team and was a linebacker on the football team.

Lane grew up in south Bossier and was loved by many. More than 100 people showed up at Lake Bistineau while crews searched for him overnight.

Fly high 16 ❤️ Words can’t explain how upset and devastated we are, but we know that our guy Lane is in a better place.... Posted by Calvary Baseball on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Now that the search is over, people are trying to come to terms with a new reality.

“I was just in shock, felt like I do right now, felt like it was a dream, felt like I’d wake up tomorrow and it’d be over with,” said Cole Downey, assistant baseball coach.

Calvary’s baseball team and student athletes from Evangel High School gathered together Wednesday morning (June 2) to share how they were feeling, pray and check in on each other.

Cade also is a baseball player for Calvary and attended Wednesday morning’s gathering.

Coaches describe Cade and Lane as being “attached at the hip.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.