As moratorium on evictions comes to an end, some agencies looking to help those still in need

By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On June 30, the moratorium on evictions that persisted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is lifting.

The pandemic has left many people without work, struggling to pay rent and other utilities. Some agencies are looking to help those individuals with rent or utility payments.

Tonight on KSLA News 12 at 10, find out how various agencies plan to help those in dire need.

