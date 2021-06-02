As moratorium on evictions comes to an end, some agencies looking to help those still in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On June 30, the moratorium on evictions that persisted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is lifting.

The pandemic has left many people without work, struggling to pay rent and other utilities. Some agencies are looking to help those individuals with rent or utility payments.

Tonight on KSLA News 12 at 10, find out how various agencies plan to help those in dire need.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.