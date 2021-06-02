WATCH LIVE: Ark. American Rescue Plan Steering Committee meets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) - The Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Steering Committee is meeting Wednesday afternoon in Little Rock.

Governor Asa Hutchinson created the committee to make recommendations on how to spend about $1.57 billion in federal funding for the state. This money was distributed to states for coronavirus pandemic response efforts.

The committee meets at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed in this story.

