Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

A year after losing loved one to gun violence, family still searching for answers

Dwain Weathers was killed in a shooting in Shreveport, La. on May 31, 2020.
Dwain Weathers was killed in a shooting in Shreveport, La. on May 31, 2020.(Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One year after a deadly shooting in Shreveport, a family is still looking to find who killed their loved one.

Dwain Weathers of Shreveport was one of two men killed on May 31, 2020 in the 6200 block of Rufus Drive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Shreveport police investigate double murder in Mooretown neighborhood

Shreveport Police are investigating an early morning shooting that claimed the life of two local men.

The family says Weathers, a loving father, had just gotten off work when the shooting happened. He was taken to a Shreveport area hospital, where he died not long after. No arrests have been made in this case.

Weathers’ family is looking for justice.

Dwain Weathers was killed in a shooting in Shreveport, La. on May 31, 2020.
Dwain Weathers was killed in a shooting in Shreveport, La. on May 31, 2020.(Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)

“We love him and miss him so much. He will always be in our hearts,” said Sheena Miller, Weathers’ significant other.

Now, thanks to a Shreveport area business, the typical $4,000 Crime Stoppers reward has been matched dollar for dollar, meaning anyone with information leading to an arrest would now receive $8,000.

Dwain Weathers was killed in a shooting in Shreveport, La. on May 31, 2020.
Dwain Weathers was killed in a shooting in Shreveport, La. on May 31, 2020.(Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)

“This is a case we very much want to solve, even after the passage of time. Anyone who wishes to submit a tip will remain anonymous,” said Reed Ebarb, president of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on the case should call 318-673-7373, click here, or download the free P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamela Rose and Harry Grissom
Stray bullet hits father of 4 in head in front of bar while in town for youngest’s graduation; family speaks out
Seth Cullen Dubois, 38, of Shreveport, was arrested the morning of June 1, 2021, in the 800...
Caddo teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes
Home on Grapevine Lane.
Roughly 50 buried pill bottles discovered in backyard where retired SPD sergeant once lived
Image from the scene on Lakeland Street.
Woman shot in head outside housing complex
Image at the scene on Lake Bistineau.
BPSO confirms body of missing teen found after boat capsized on June 1

Latest News

Image at the scene on Lake Bistineau.
BPSO confirms body of missing teen found after boat capsized on June 1
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with LEDCO CEO Wayne Mansfield about a new company called Aviagen that...
Aviagen brings new poultry breeding business to Longview
Poultry Breeding Facility
Poultry Breeding Facility
Pamela Rose and Harry Grissom
Stray bullet hits father of 4 in head in front of bar while in town for youngest’s graduation; family speaks out