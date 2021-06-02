A year after losing loved one to gun violence, family still searching for answers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One year after a deadly shooting in Shreveport, a family is still looking to find who killed their loved one.

Dwain Weathers of Shreveport was one of two men killed on May 31, 2020 in the 6200 block of Rufus Drive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Shreveport police investigate double murder in Mooretown neighborhood Shreveport Police are investigating an early morning shooting that claimed the life of two local men.

The family says Weathers, a loving father, had just gotten off work when the shooting happened. He was taken to a Shreveport area hospital, where he died not long after. No arrests have been made in this case.

Weathers’ family is looking for justice.

Dwain Weathers was killed in a shooting in Shreveport, La. on May 31, 2020. (Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)

“We love him and miss him so much. He will always be in our hearts,” said Sheena Miller, Weathers’ significant other.

Now, thanks to a Shreveport area business, the typical $4,000 Crime Stoppers reward has been matched dollar for dollar, meaning anyone with information leading to an arrest would now receive $8,000.

“This is a case we very much want to solve, even after the passage of time. Anyone who wishes to submit a tip will remain anonymous,” said Reed Ebarb, president of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on the case should call 318-673-7373, click here, or download the free P3 Tips app.

