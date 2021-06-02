Yokem Connection
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean

By Morgan Wolfe
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSLTV) – Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean but got into a car accident instead, according to West Valley City Officer Sean McCarthy.

A 9-year-old girl was driving a car with her little sister in the passenger seat.

“They were checked out here at the scene by the fire department, taken to a local hospital just as a precaution, but they have since been released to their parents,” McCarthy said.

West Valley City Police got a call around 5 a.m. that a car driving from South Jordan had been swerving erratically.

“I have no idea how a 9-year-old gets the keys to a car or even have the knowledge to drive that far,” McCarthy said.

