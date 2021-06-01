Wet and stormy start to June

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy June! I hope everyone had a great Memorial Day Weekend, and we did get treated to some pretty nice weather from Mother Nature. But as we turn the page to June we are picking right where we left off in May with more wet weather on the way for the region. The rain starts up again today with a very weak trough that will be moving through the region bringing on and off rain during the day today. While we might dry out a little on Thursday we are tracking more showers possible on Thursday with the wet weather only becoming more widespread as we head into the weekend thanks to an upper level low. While we do have to deal with the rain the good news is that the classic heat of the ArkLaTex will be held off thanks to the rain.

We are tracking an isolated strong storm or two on the way Tuesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have the umbrella as we are expecting on and off rain and thunderstorm activity throughout the morning hours and into the afternoon. Some of the rain could be locally heavy so make sure you take it a little slower this morning on the roads. Thanks to the wet weather expected though, temperatures will be below average with high temperatures right around the 80 degree mark.

As we go through the rest of a shortened work week we are expecting more of the same for the ArkLaTex. The one exception could be Wednesday where we could stay mostly dry, but even here we are not ruling out a shower for the region. More scattered showers will be possible again on Thursday before we are tracking somewhat more widespread rain on the way for Friday. Temperatures the rest of the week will be very much dependent on whether or not you see rain, but in general low 80s should be expected.

Heading into the weekend we are expecting more possible wet weather on the way for the region. This will be due to an a weak upper level low that will once again be stalling over central portions of Texas. This will cause hit and miss showers to be problem throughout the weekend but neither day looks to be a complete washout. The heaviest rain could move through late Sunday and early Monday, but this will likely change due to the pattern.

In the meantime, get ready for more wet weather on the way for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.