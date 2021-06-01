Vicksburg man dead after standoff with Louisiana State Police

Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say a Mississippi man is dead after being shot by state troopers.
It happened on May 31, 2021, in Madison Parish on U.S. Hwy 65. According to LSP, the shooting was the culmination of a standoff between law enforcement and the deceased, identified as 29-year-old Michael Jackson, of Vicksburg.
On June 1, Louisiana State Police released the following written account of the incident, which is reproduced below in its entirety.