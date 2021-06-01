Vicksburg man dead after standoff with Louisiana State Police

On May 31, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office (MPSO) requested assistance from Louisiana State Police with an armed subject who initially barricaded himself in his vehicle on U.S. Hwy 65, north of Tallulah. Troopers, LSP Investigators, and Crisis Negotiators, responded to the scene to assist.

The preliminary investigation revealed that deputies with the MPSO were contacted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi in reference to a wanted subject traveling west on Interstate 20. The subject, identified as 29-year-old Michael Jackson of Vicksburg, MS, was wanted for several offenses including the dragging of Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies as they attempted to take Jackson into custody. Upon being located by MPSO, Jackson fled from deputies and ultimately crashed into a ditch alongside U.S. Hwy 65. Once stopped, Jackson brandished a handgun and threatened suicide leading MPSO deputies to secure the scene and call for assistance.

As LSP personnel arrived on scene and began negotiations, Jackson continued acting erratically including shooting into his vehicle and exiting to walk in the adjourning field with the firearm. After several hours of negotiations and less lethal weapon disarming attempts, Jackson approached the safety perimeter and attempted to draw his handgun, which resulted in shots being fired by Troopers. Jackson was struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. Further information will be released as available in the investigative process.