Texarkana Independent School District kicks off annual summer meals program

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Free meals for the summer are now available to students of the Texarkana Independent School District.

With the Summer Food Service Program, kids ages 18 and under can continue to receive healthy meals at no cost throughout the summer months. Students and parents can pick up meals at the following participating meal sites (all sites are open Monday through Friday):

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY

401 W 25th St.

Now through July 2

Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WESTLAWN ELEMENTARY

410 Westlawn Dr.

June 7 through 25

Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

TEXAS MIDDLE

2100 College Dr.

June 7 through July 23 (site closed July 5 through 9)

Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

THERON JONES EARLY LITERACY CENTER

2600 W 15th St.

June 7 through July 23 (site closed July 5 through 9)

Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

TOWN NORTH APARTMENTS

4624 Elizabeth St.

June 7 through July 23

Breakfast - 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

PECAN RIDGE AT ROSEHILL

2210 W 15th St.

June 7 through July 23

Breakfast - 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.

Lunch - 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

THE OAKS AT ROSEHILL

2100 W 12th St.

June 7 through July 23 (site closed July 5 through 9)

Breakfast - 8:30 to 9 a.m.

Lunch - 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

SPRING LAKE PARK ELEMENTARY

4324 Ghio Fish Blvd.

June 7 through July 23 (site closed July 5 through 9)

Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WAKE VILLAGE ELEMENTARY

400 Wildcat Dr.

June 7 through July 30 (site closed July 5 through 9)

Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

OPTIONS ACADEMIC ALTERNATIVE HIGH

Corner of Tucker and Johnson streets on the Texarkana College campus

June 14 through July 15 (site closed July 5 through 9)

Breakfast - 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Lunch - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SOUTHWEST CENTER

3222 W 7th St.

June 21 through July 23 (site closed July 5 through 9)

Breakfast - 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Lunch - 12 to 12:30 p.m.

TEXAS HIGH

4001 Summerhill Rd.

June 21 through July 29 (site closed July 5 through 9)

Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information about the program, call 903-792-2231 ext. 2.

