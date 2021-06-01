Texarkana Independent School District kicks off annual summer meals program
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Free meals for the summer are now available to students of the Texarkana Independent School District.
With the Summer Food Service Program, kids ages 18 and under can continue to receive healthy meals at no cost throughout the summer months. Students and parents can pick up meals at the following participating meal sites (all sites are open Monday through Friday):
HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY
- 401 W 25th St.
- Now through July 2
- Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WESTLAWN ELEMENTARY
- 410 Westlawn Dr.
- June 7 through 25
- Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
TEXAS MIDDLE
- 2100 College Dr.
- June 7 through July 23 (site closed July 5 through 9)
- Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
THERON JONES EARLY LITERACY CENTER
- 2600 W 15th St.
- June 7 through July 23 (site closed July 5 through 9)
- Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
TOWN NORTH APARTMENTS
- 4624 Elizabeth St.
- June 7 through July 23
- Breakfast - 9 to 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch - 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
PECAN RIDGE AT ROSEHILL
- 2210 W 15th St.
- June 7 through July 23
- Breakfast - 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.
- Lunch - 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
THE OAKS AT ROSEHILL
- 2100 W 12th St.
- June 7 through July 23 (site closed July 5 through 9)
- Breakfast - 8:30 to 9 a.m.
- Lunch - 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
SPRING LAKE PARK ELEMENTARY
- 4324 Ghio Fish Blvd.
- June 7 through July 23 (site closed July 5 through 9)
- Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WAKE VILLAGE ELEMENTARY
- 400 Wildcat Dr.
- June 7 through July 30 (site closed July 5 through 9)
- Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
OPTIONS ACADEMIC ALTERNATIVE HIGH
- Corner of Tucker and Johnson streets on the Texarkana College campus
- June 14 through July 15 (site closed July 5 through 9)
- Breakfast - 8 to 8:45 a.m.
- Lunch - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
SOUTHWEST CENTER
- 3222 W 7th St.
- June 21 through July 23 (site closed July 5 through 9)
- Breakfast - 9 to 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch - 12 to 12:30 p.m.
TEXAS HIGH
- 4001 Summerhill Rd.
- June 21 through July 29 (site closed July 5 through 9)
- Breakfast - 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information about the program, call 903-792-2231 ext. 2.
