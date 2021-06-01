Texarkana, Ark. welcomes new city manager

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A new era in city government began on Tuesday, June 1, for one ArkLaTex city, with a new face leading city hall.

Today was the first day on the job for Jay Ellington as City Manager of Texarkana, Ark. The city Board of Directors hired Ellington for the position last month, following the resignation of the former city manager.

“I’m looking forward to working with the citizens, the board members and the community,” said Ellington.

Ellington is a graduate of Louisiana Tech and Centenary College in Shreveport. He has served as Assistant City Manager in Corpus Christie, Texas and Administrative/General Service Director in Ruston, La.

He said being close to his home state of Louisiana was a big draw for coming to Texarkana.

“I’m starting out with some meetings with the board members, some staff and then we will work out into the community as well,” said Ellington.

Ellington said he knows there is work ahead of him and at this time he does not see any major changes in the operation of city hall.

“Our service levels have already been established by the Board of Directors. The mayor and I will try to administer them as we go forward. Changes in the future, we will work through those together and they will be based around ways to improve that level of public service,” said Ellington.

