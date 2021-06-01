Yokem Connection
Teenager shot dead in Shreveport

His death possibly related to gunfire in neighborhood of Fire Station 2 just before fatal shooting was reported, authorities say
A teenager was fatally shot in Shreveport the night of May 31, 2021.
A teenager was fatally shot in Shreveport the night of May 31, 2021.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A teenager is dead after having been shot in Shreveport.

Now Shreveport police are investigating his death as a possible homicide.

The fatal shooting on Montana Street might be related to gunfire heard near Fire Station 2 on North Market Street just before 10 p.m. Monday, May 31.

Fire Department personnel responded to a medical emergency on Montana at 10:13 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A minute later, up to seven police units were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Montana between Hanna Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, those same records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

