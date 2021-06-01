Teenager shot dead in Shreveport
His death possibly related to gunfire in neighborhood of Fire Station 2 just before fatal shooting was reported, authorities say
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A teenager is dead after having been shot in Shreveport.
Now Shreveport police are investigating his death as a possible homicide.
The fatal shooting on Montana Street might be related to gunfire heard near Fire Station 2 on North Market Street just before 10 p.m. Monday, May 31.
Fire Department personnel responded to a medical emergency on Montana at 10:13 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
A minute later, up to seven police units were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Montana between Hanna Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, those same records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.