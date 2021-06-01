Teen victim named after deadly shooting in Ingleside neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coroner’s office has released the name of the teenage victim killed in a shooting at the end of May in Shreveport.

On Tuesday, June 1, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Carlos Daniels, 16. He was shot multiple times and killed just after 3:40 p.m. on May 28 in the 3000 block of Fulton Street.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Daniels was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooting remains under investigation. An autopsy was performed, the coroner’s office says.

