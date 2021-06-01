Yokem Connection
Teen victim named after deadly shooting in Ingleside neighborhood

Image from the scene on Fulton Street.
Image from the scene on Fulton Street.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coroner’s office has released the name of the teenage victim killed in a shooting at the end of May in Shreveport.

On Tuesday, June 1, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Carlos Daniels, 16. He was shot multiple times and killed just after 3:40 p.m. on May 28 in the 3000 block of Fulton Street.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SPD investigating fatal shooting

Daniels was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooting remains under investigation. An autopsy was performed, the coroner’s office says.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

