Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

SPD investigating two early morning shootings; 2 injured

Anyone with information about any of the incidents listed above is urged to call Shreveport...
Anyone with information about any of the incidents listed above is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.(WBTV File)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about two shooting incidents that took place early Monday, June 1.

The first incident took place around 1:45 a.m. Officers were called to a Shreveport hospital regarding a gunshot victim.

At the hospital, the victim told officers he was pumping gas at the Race Way in the 3700 block of Hearne Avenue. He heard shots ring out, but didn’t know where they were coming from. He was shot once in the hand, according to SPD’s major incident report.

A few hours later, just before 4 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Doris Street and St. Vincent Avenue.

At the scene, officers found the victim, a male minor, who was grazed by gunfire in the arm and the leg.

He told police he was walking towards the intersection of Doris Street and St. Vincent Avenue when a silver truck drove by firing shots. The victim said he started to run away. Later, that’s when he discovered he was grazed by gunfire.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Police are also investigating a shoot-out between two vehicles that took place in the 5800 block of Hearne Avenue. A red Chevrolet Impala was exchanging gunfire with a black Mercedes-Benz, according to police. Eventually one of the vehicles crashed and several men fled the scene on foot. The other vehicle involved left the scene. Police say to their knowledge, no one was injured.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents listed above is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies child who drowned in west Shreveport
A teenager was fatally shot in Shreveport the night of May 31, 2021.
Teenager shot dead in Shreveport
Homicide victim’s name released by coroner’s office
A Chevrolet Suburban ran into a building during a three-vehicle accident at North Market Street...
3 vehicles collide, sending 3 people to hospital and SUV into a business
Incident at Fairfield and Dudley
Shreveport police investigating shooting and crash in South Highlands neighborhood

Latest News

We are tracking an isolated strong storm or two on the way Tuesday.
Wet and stormy start to June
We are tracking scattered showers and storms for the ArkLaTex.
On and off wet weather this week
Man stabbed in the face following incident at Shreveport gas station
3 killed including baby in Panola County head-on crash