SPD investigating two early morning shootings; 2 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about two shooting incidents that took place early Monday, June 1.

The first incident took place around 1:45 a.m. Officers were called to a Shreveport hospital regarding a gunshot victim.

At the hospital, the victim told officers he was pumping gas at the Race Way in the 3700 block of Hearne Avenue. He heard shots ring out, but didn’t know where they were coming from. He was shot once in the hand, according to SPD’s major incident report.

A few hours later, just before 4 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Doris Street and St. Vincent Avenue.

At the scene, officers found the victim, a male minor, who was grazed by gunfire in the arm and the leg.

He told police he was walking towards the intersection of Doris Street and St. Vincent Avenue when a silver truck drove by firing shots. The victim said he started to run away. Later, that’s when he discovered he was grazed by gunfire.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Police are also investigating a shoot-out between two vehicles that took place in the 5800 block of Hearne Avenue. A red Chevrolet Impala was exchanging gunfire with a black Mercedes-Benz, according to police. Eventually one of the vehicles crashed and several men fled the scene on foot. The other vehicle involved left the scene. Police say to their knowledge, no one was injured.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents listed above is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

