Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station

Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.
Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.(Raycom File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.

Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua said paramedics responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Neither Lua nor Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader had information about injuries or arrests.

A home about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station is on fire, and there’s a heavy police presence, but it’s unclear if it’s connected to the shooting and authorities didn’t immediately have more information.

The Fire Department described it as a “tragic shooting” on Twitter, saying the agency is “still in the process of gathering additional information” and it’s cooperating with law enforcement “throughout this ongoing incident.”

