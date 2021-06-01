Police ask for help finding runaway Shreveport teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen girl.

Officials say on May 4, Makinzie Claiborne was reported as a runaway by family members. She was last seen in the 1000 block of Highland St., police say.

Claiborne is 16-years-old, is 5′ 6″ tall, and weighs about 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and hair styled in long blue, white, and black braids.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 318-673-7020 or 318-673-7300.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.