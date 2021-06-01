Yokem Connection
Police ask for help finding runaway Shreveport teen

Makinzie Claiborne, 16, was reported missing May 4, 2021.
Makinzie Claiborne, 16, was reported missing May 4, 2021.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen girl.

Officials say on May 4, Makinzie Claiborne was reported as a runaway by family members. She was last seen in the 1000 block of Highland St., police say.

Claiborne is 16-years-old, is 5′ 6″ tall, and weighs about 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and hair styled in long blue, white, and black braids.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 318-673-7020 or 318-673-7300.

