Off and on showers continue through the weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be sticking around for majority of the week. There will be breaks in the rain, like what we may see Wednesday, but more rain should return by the weekend.

Today marks the beginning of Hurricane Season. While we have already crossed one name, Ana off the list so far, we are staying quiet for now. So no activity is expected in the next 5 days. This is the 7th year in a row we have had a named storm before the official start. Now is a great time to prepare before activity ramps up this summer.

June 1st also marks the beginning of Meteorological Summer. It is the three months of being the hottest during the year. June, July, and August. Average high temperatures will be going up to the mid 90s by the heart of summertime, which is in August. Average rain amounts will be going down each month. So as it heats up, it will also be drying up. I’m sure many of you would accept that trade at this point!

This evening will have the rain wind down from this afternoon. There will still be a few lingering showers, but not many. The little severe threat we had for today will also be over. If you have any evening plans, you may not run into any rain, especially over in East Texas. Other areas though, such as southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana, you may need the umbrella to be safe. Temperatures will be hanging around in the 70s.

Tonight will be mostly dry. I cannot rule out a quick passing shower, but most of you will stay dry. Therefore, I have a 10% chance of rain for overnight. The clouds will be hanging behind, with maybe a few breaks in those clouds.

Wednesday has a chance to be a little drier. I have lowered the rain chance to only 20% since the latest trend shows little to no rain. So, at least most of you will stay dry. It will be cloudy however with not a lot of sunshine. Maybe just a peek or two. Temperatures in the afternoon will continue to be a little cool for this time of the year and get up to the lower 80s.

Thursday and Friday will both be wet again. Thursday should not have rain everywhere though. Thursday’s rain chances are up to 30% and Friday is up to 40%. I will say, there is a chance we get a little more of a break in the rain at times. So, I do not expect it to rain 100% of the time. I would take your umbrella with you anyway to be safe. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 80s.

Over this upcoming weekend, we will, I’m sure you can guess it, have more rain. More scattering of showers and storms will be likely both days. There will be some times where it is not raining, and we will take a quick break. Otherwise, the showers will build back in. As of now, Rain chances for Saturday and Sunday are up to 50%. If you have anything planned outdoors this weekend, I would plan on having an indoor alternative in case. Temperatures will remain in the lower to mid 80s.

Have a great week, and try to stay dry in all the rain!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.