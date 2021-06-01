Natchitoches city leaders to vote on partnership with Crime Stoppers

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches city leaders say they are trying to put another piece in the puzzle as they work to reduce crime in the city.

On Monday, June 7, the council will decide whether to start a partnership with Crime Stoppers. The hope is to get more people to speak up about the violent crimes happening in the city and deter criminals from committing future crimes.

Mayor Ronnie Williams says violent crime has been increasing over the past five years, and this could be a big step when it comes to reducing it.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Destinee Patterson will speak with city leaders on crime in the city.

